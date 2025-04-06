Points and payouts: Brian Harman wins $1.71M, 500 FedExCup points at Valero Texas Open

Harman woke up on Sunday with a commanding three-stroke lead. With punishing winds out of the north that yielded a scoring average of 74.803 among the 66 in the field in the finale, Harman settled for a 3-over 75, but he didn’t give away any strokes on his cushion as his 9-under 279 was three clear of runner-up Ryan Gerard. It’s the first time since Steven Bowditch emerged with victory at TPC San Antonio at 8-under 280 that the winning aggregate was this high.