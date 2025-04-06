PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Points and payouts: Brian Harman wins $1.71M, 500 FedExCup points at Valero Texas Open

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

Loading...
    Written by Rob Bolton

    The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio suddenly is a lefty’s groove. After Akshay Bhatia prevailed in a playoff at the Valero Texas Open a year ago, Brian Harman answered with a win of his own on Sunday in the Hill Country of Texas.

    Scores merely measure performance and not how the 38-year-old led this field in grit.

    Harman woke up on Sunday with a commanding three-stroke lead. With punishing winds out of the north that yielded a scoring average of 74.803 among the 66 in the field in the finale, Harman settled for a 3-over 75, but he didn’t give away any strokes on his cushion as his 9-under 279 was three clear of runner-up Ryan Gerard. It’s the first time since Steven Bowditch emerged with victory at TPC San Antonio at 8-under 280 that the winning aggregate was this high.

    Harman was +9000 to take the title pre-tournament at FanDuel. It’s his fourth PGA TOUR victory and first since The Open Championship in 2023. With it, he banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,710,000.

    The last spot in this week’s Masters was reserved for the winner at TPC San Antonio, but Harman’s win in The Open promises starts in every major through 2028, not to mention in The Open itself through age 55, so the Masters opens with a field of 96.

    Harman already was eligible for all Signature Events this season as well, but he still locks up a return to Kapalua for The Sentry in 2026. He’s also extended his PGA TOUR membership in a winners category through his age-42 season of 2029.


    Highlights | Round 4 | Valero

    Highlights | Round 4 | Valero


    While Gerard goes into the books with the solo second, his best in 34 career PGA TOUR starts, he was more of a Sunday rabbit as he closed with 3-under 69 in the seventh-to-last threesome. The 25-year-old was a respectful +8000 to prevail.

    Maverick McNealy (+5000) and Andrew Novak (+7500) placed joint third.

    Both Bhatia (+2500) and tournament favorite Ludvig Åberg missed the cut by two strokes.

    Elsewhere …

    Two-time Valero champ Corey Conners shared the second-lowest odds with Tommy Fleetwood at +1600. The Canadian dropped to T18 with a 74 in the finale, while the Brit plummeted to T62 after signing for an 81.

    In what was his tournament debut, Patrick Cantlay was just +1800 to win, fourth-lowest in the field of 144. He started the final round tied for 10th and dropped to T33 with an inward 40 that was capped by a triple bogey "8" on his 72nd hole.

    University of Virginia junior Ben James (+27000) finished alongside Cantlay in their seven-way share of 33rd place. As a result, the world’s third-ranked amateur will add one point to his total in pursuit of a PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR University Accelerated. He now has 12 points.


    Benjamin James nearly holes bunker shot leading to birdie at Valero

    Benjamin James nearly holes bunker shot leading to birdie at Valero


    Charley Hoffman (+8000), who is former winner (2016) and the all-time earnings leader in the tournament, missed the cut on the number.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Brian Harman (+9000)279/ -9500.000$1,710,000.00
    2Ryan Gerard (+8000)282/ -6300.000$1,035,500.00
    T3Maverick McNealy (+5000)283/ -5162.500$560,500.00
    T3Andrew Novak (+7500)283/ -5162.500$560,500.00
    T5Bud Cauley (+5500)284/ -487.143$304,000.00
    T5Patrick Fishburn (+20000)284/ -487.143$304,000.00
    T5Ryo Hisatsune (+17000)284/ -487.143$304,000.00
    T5Tom Hoge (+10000)284/ -487.143$304,000.00
    T5Chan Kim (+15000)284/ -487.143$304,000.00
    T5Thorbjørn Olesen (+10000)284/ -487.143$304,000.00
    T5Chad Ramey (+35000)284/ -487.143$304,000.00
    T12Nate Lashley (+40000)285/ -356.833$182,875.00
    T12Keith Mitchell (+4500)285/ -356.833$182,875.00
    T12Henrik Norlander (+22000)285/ -356.833$182,875.00
    T12Jordan Spieth (+2200)285/ -356.833$182,875.00
    T12Alejandro Tosti (+17000)285/ -356.833$182,875.00
    T12Sami Välimäki (+15000)285/ -356.833$182,875.00
    T18Corey Conners (+1600)286/ -242.063$113,050.00
    T18Doug Ghim (+12000)286/ -242.063$113,050.00
    T18Emiliano Grillo (+22000)286/ -242.063$113,050.00
    T18Zach Johnson (+27000)286/ -242.063$113,050.00
    T18Matt Kuchar (+10000)286/ -242.063$113,050.00
    T18Denny McCarthy (+3000)286/ -242.063$113,050.00
    T18Chandler Phillips (+30000)286/ -242.063$113,050.00
    T18Cameron Young (+11000)286/ -242.063$113,050.00
    T26Eric Cole (+12000)287/ -131.750$72,200.00
    T26Harry Hall (+6000)287/ -131.750$72,200.00
    T26J.T. Poston (+5500)287/ -131.750$72,200.00
    T26Matt Wallace (+11000)287/ -131.750$72,200.00
    T30Daniel Berger (+3500)288/ E26.500$62,225.00
    T30Rickie Fowler (+8000)288/ E26.500$62,225.00
    T30Harry Higgs (+60000)288/ E26.500$62,225.00
    T33Patrick Cantlay (+1800)289/ 120.071$50,666.67
    T33Quade Cummins (+22000)289/ 120.071$50,666.67
    T33Steven Fisk (+22000)289/ 120.071$50,666.67
    T33William Mouw (+50000)289/ 120.071$50,666.67
    T33Antoine Rozner (+30000)289/ 120.071$50,666.67
    T33Jesper Svensson (+11000)289/ 120.071$50,666.67
    T33Ben James - a (+27000)289/ 1n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T40Ben Griffin (+5500)290/ 213.071$37,525.00
    T40Lanto Griffin (+30000)290/ 213.071$37,525.00
    T40Francesco Molinari (+100000)290/ 213.071$37,525.00
    T40Kevin Roy (+22000)290/ 213.071$37,525.00
    T40Sam Ryder (+12000)290/ 213.071$37,525.00
    T40Gary Woodland (+5500)290/ 213.071$37,525.00
    T40Carson Young (+27000)290/ 213.071$37,525.00
    T47Keegan Bradley (+2500)291/ 39.000$26,809.00
    T47Rafael Campos (+100000)291/ 39.000$26,809.00
    T47Aldrich Potgieter (+15000)291/ 39.000$26,809.00
    T47Justin Rose (+10000)291/ 39.000$26,809.00
    T47Adam Svensson (+25000)291/ 39.000$26,809.00
    T52Ben Martin (+20000)292/ 46.750$23,132.50
    T52Mac Meissner (+11000)292/ 46.750$23,132.50
    T52John Pak (+100000)292/ 46.750$23,132.50
    T52Matthew Riedel (+75000)292/ 46.750$23,132.50
    T56Tony Finau (+4000)293/ 55.500$22,040.00
    T56Noah Goodwin (+50000)293/ 55.500$22,040.00
    T56Patrick Rodgers (+9000)293/ 55.500$22,040.00
    T56Camilo Villegas (+75000)293/ 55.500$22,040.00
    T60Brice Garnett (+35000)295/ 74.900$21,470.00
    T60Beau Hossler (+10000)295/ 74.900$21,470.00
    T62Tommy Fleetwood (+1600)296/ 84.500$21,090.00
    T62Erik van Rooyen (+20000)296/ 84.500$21,090.00
    64Peter Malnati (+100000)299/ 114.200$20,805.00
    T65Taylor Dickson (+100000)300/ 123.900$20,520.00
    T65Patton Kizzire (+35000)300/ 123.900$20,520.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW