Points and payouts: Brian Harman wins $1.71M, 500 FedExCup points at Valero Texas Open
Written by Rob Bolton
The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio suddenly is a lefty’s groove. After Akshay Bhatia prevailed in a playoff at the Valero Texas Open a year ago, Brian Harman answered with a win of his own on Sunday in the Hill Country of Texas.
Scores merely measure performance and not how the 38-year-old led this field in grit.
Harman woke up on Sunday with a commanding three-stroke lead. With punishing winds out of the north that yielded a scoring average of 74.803 among the 66 in the field in the finale, Harman settled for a 3-over 75, but he didn’t give away any strokes on his cushion as his 9-under 279 was three clear of runner-up Ryan Gerard. It’s the first time since Steven Bowditch emerged with victory at TPC San Antonio at 8-under 280 that the winning aggregate was this high.
Harman was +9000 to take the title pre-tournament at FanDuel. It’s his fourth PGA TOUR victory and first since The Open Championship in 2023. With it, he banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,710,000.
The last spot in this week’s Masters was reserved for the winner at TPC San Antonio, but Harman’s win in The Open promises starts in every major through 2028, not to mention in The Open itself through age 55, so the Masters opens with a field of 96.
Harman already was eligible for all Signature Events this season as well, but he still locks up a return to Kapalua for The Sentry in 2026. He’s also extended his PGA TOUR membership in a winners category through his age-42 season of 2029.
Highlights | Round 4 | Valero
While Gerard goes into the books with the solo second, his best in 34 career PGA TOUR starts, he was more of a Sunday rabbit as he closed with 3-under 69 in the seventh-to-last threesome. The 25-year-old was a respectful +8000 to prevail.
Maverick McNealy (+5000) and Andrew Novak (+7500) placed joint third.
Both Bhatia (+2500) and tournament favorite Ludvig Åberg missed the cut by two strokes.
Elsewhere …
Two-time Valero champ Corey Conners shared the second-lowest odds with Tommy Fleetwood at +1600. The Canadian dropped to T18 with a 74 in the finale, while the Brit plummeted to T62 after signing for an 81.
In what was his tournament debut, Patrick Cantlay was just +1800 to win, fourth-lowest in the field of 144. He started the final round tied for 10th and dropped to T33 with an inward 40 that was capped by a triple bogey "8" on his 72nd hole.
University of Virginia junior Ben James (+27000) finished alongside Cantlay in their seven-way share of 33rd place. As a result, the world’s third-ranked amateur will add one point to his total in pursuit of a PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR University Accelerated. He now has 12 points.
Benjamin James nearly holes bunker shot leading to birdie at Valero
Charley Hoffman (+8000), who is former winner (2016) and the all-time earnings leader in the tournament, missed the cut on the number.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Brian Harman (+9000)
|279/ -9
|500.000
|$1,710,000.00
|2
|Ryan Gerard (+8000)
|282/ -6
|300.000
|$1,035,500.00
|T3
|Maverick McNealy (+5000)
|283/ -5
|162.500
|$560,500.00
|T3
|Andrew Novak (+7500)
|283/ -5
|162.500
|$560,500.00
|T5
|Bud Cauley (+5500)
|284/ -4
|87.143
|$304,000.00
|T5
|Patrick Fishburn (+20000)
|284/ -4
|87.143
|$304,000.00
|T5
|Ryo Hisatsune (+17000)
|284/ -4
|87.143
|$304,000.00
|T5
|Tom Hoge (+10000)
|284/ -4
|87.143
|$304,000.00
|T5
|Chan Kim (+15000)
|284/ -4
|87.143
|$304,000.00
|T5
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+10000)
|284/ -4
|87.143
|$304,000.00
|T5
|Chad Ramey (+35000)
|284/ -4
|87.143
|$304,000.00
|T12
|Nate Lashley (+40000)
|285/ -3
|56.833
|$182,875.00
|T12
|Keith Mitchell (+4500)
|285/ -3
|56.833
|$182,875.00
|T12
|Henrik Norlander (+22000)
|285/ -3
|56.833
|$182,875.00
|T12
|Jordan Spieth (+2200)
|285/ -3
|56.833
|$182,875.00
|T12
|Alejandro Tosti (+17000)
|285/ -3
|56.833
|$182,875.00
|T12
|Sami Välimäki (+15000)
|285/ -3
|56.833
|$182,875.00
|T18
|Corey Conners (+1600)
|286/ -2
|42.063
|$113,050.00
|T18
|Doug Ghim (+12000)
|286/ -2
|42.063
|$113,050.00
|T18
|Emiliano Grillo (+22000)
|286/ -2
|42.063
|$113,050.00
|T18
|Zach Johnson (+27000)
|286/ -2
|42.063
|$113,050.00
|T18
|Matt Kuchar (+10000)
|286/ -2
|42.063
|$113,050.00
|T18
|Denny McCarthy (+3000)
|286/ -2
|42.063
|$113,050.00
|T18
|Chandler Phillips (+30000)
|286/ -2
|42.063
|$113,050.00
|T18
|Cameron Young (+11000)
|286/ -2
|42.063
|$113,050.00
|T26
|Eric Cole (+12000)
|287/ -1
|31.750
|$72,200.00
|T26
|Harry Hall (+6000)
|287/ -1
|31.750
|$72,200.00
|T26
|J.T. Poston (+5500)
|287/ -1
|31.750
|$72,200.00
|T26
|Matt Wallace (+11000)
|287/ -1
|31.750
|$72,200.00
|T30
|Daniel Berger (+3500)
|288/ E
|26.500
|$62,225.00
|T30
|Rickie Fowler (+8000)
|288/ E
|26.500
|$62,225.00
|T30
|Harry Higgs (+60000)
|288/ E
|26.500
|$62,225.00
|T33
|Patrick Cantlay (+1800)
|289/ 1
|20.071
|$50,666.67
|T33
|Quade Cummins (+22000)
|289/ 1
|20.071
|$50,666.67
|T33
|Steven Fisk (+22000)
|289/ 1
|20.071
|$50,666.67
|T33
|William Mouw (+50000)
|289/ 1
|20.071
|$50,666.67
|T33
|Antoine Rozner (+30000)
|289/ 1
|20.071
|$50,666.67
|T33
|Jesper Svensson (+11000)
|289/ 1
|20.071
|$50,666.67
|T33
|Ben James - a (+27000)
|289/ 1
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T40
|Ben Griffin (+5500)
|290/ 2
|13.071
|$37,525.00
|T40
|Lanto Griffin (+30000)
|290/ 2
|13.071
|$37,525.00
|T40
|Francesco Molinari (+100000)
|290/ 2
|13.071
|$37,525.00
|T40
|Kevin Roy (+22000)
|290/ 2
|13.071
|$37,525.00
|T40
|Sam Ryder (+12000)
|290/ 2
|13.071
|$37,525.00
|T40
|Gary Woodland (+5500)
|290/ 2
|13.071
|$37,525.00
|T40
|Carson Young (+27000)
|290/ 2
|13.071
|$37,525.00
|T47
|Keegan Bradley (+2500)
|291/ 3
|9.000
|$26,809.00
|T47
|Rafael Campos (+100000)
|291/ 3
|9.000
|$26,809.00
|T47
|Aldrich Potgieter (+15000)
|291/ 3
|9.000
|$26,809.00
|T47
|Justin Rose (+10000)
|291/ 3
|9.000
|$26,809.00
|T47
|Adam Svensson (+25000)
|291/ 3
|9.000
|$26,809.00
|T52
|Ben Martin (+20000)
|292/ 4
|6.750
|$23,132.50
|T52
|Mac Meissner (+11000)
|292/ 4
|6.750
|$23,132.50
|T52
|John Pak (+100000)
|292/ 4
|6.750
|$23,132.50
|T52
|Matthew Riedel (+75000)
|292/ 4
|6.750
|$23,132.50
|T56
|Tony Finau (+4000)
|293/ 5
|5.500
|$22,040.00
|T56
|Noah Goodwin (+50000)
|293/ 5
|5.500
|$22,040.00
|T56
|Patrick Rodgers (+9000)
|293/ 5
|5.500
|$22,040.00
|T56
|Camilo Villegas (+75000)
|293/ 5
|5.500
|$22,040.00
|T60
|Brice Garnett (+35000)
|295/ 7
|4.900
|$21,470.00
|T60
|Beau Hossler (+10000)
|295/ 7
|4.900
|$21,470.00
|T62
|Tommy Fleetwood (+1600)
|296/ 8
|4.500
|$21,090.00
|T62
|Erik van Rooyen (+20000)
|296/ 8
|4.500
|$21,090.00
|64
|Peter Malnati (+100000)
|299/ 11
|4.200
|$20,805.00
|T65
|Taylor Dickson (+100000)
|300/ 12
|3.900
|$20,520.00
|T65
|Patton Kizzire (+35000)
|300/ 12
|3.900
|$20,520.00
