Ben Griffin betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Ben Griffin returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Griffin will look to improve upon his T39 finish in last year's tournament.
Griffin's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|2023
|MC
|71-74
|+1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|75-72-72-74
|+5
|15.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T4
|68-65-66-69
|-16
|122.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T4
|67-65-67-67
|-18
|122.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T44
|74-73-74-70
|+3
|16.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|16.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T69
|69-70-73-76
|E
|5.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.054
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.243
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.204
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.012
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.513
|0.584
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.054 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.243 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 432 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
