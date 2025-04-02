PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ben Griffin returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Griffin will look to improve upon his T39 finish in last year's tournament.

    Griffin's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    Griffin's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3969-74-74-69-2
    2023MC71-74+1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1870-67-68-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4575-72-72-74+515.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT468-65-66-69-16122.500
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT467-65-67-67-18122.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT4474-73-74-70+316.125
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3671-68-68-70-716.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6969-70-73-76E5.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 0.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.054-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2430.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.2040.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.0120.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5130.584

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.054 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.243 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 432 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

