Ben Griffin betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.

Griffin has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.