4H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Stevens betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Sam Stevens competes in the 2025 Valero Texas Open April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). Stevens finished second in this tournament in 2023, posting a score of 14-under.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Valero Texas Open.

    Stevens' recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1472-71-71-69-5
    2023272-68-68-66-14

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Stevens' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 14-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-65-69-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-71-75-73+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4078-70-74-70+418.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-69E--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3172-71-72-72-129.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4473-67-71-67-610.600
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1767-70-69-71-1160.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance Open269-73-71-68-7300.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5172-66-67-72-116.629

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished second with a score of 7-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged -0.263 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3640.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.050-0.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.0440.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.061-0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.297-0.263

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a -0.050 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 67.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
    • Stevens has accumulated 475 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
