Sam Stevens betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Sam Stevens competes in the 2025 Valero Texas Open April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). Stevens finished second in this tournament in 2023, posting a score of 14-under.
Stevens' recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|2023
|2
|72-68-68-66
|-14
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Stevens' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 14-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-65-69-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|78-70-74-70
|+4
|18.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T31
|72-71-72-72
|-1
|29.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T44
|73-67-71-67
|-6
|10.600
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|67-70-69-71
|-11
|60.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|69-73-71-68
|-7
|300.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|72-66-67-72
|-11
|6.629
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished second with a score of 7-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.263 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.364
|0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.050
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.044
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.061
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.297
|-0.263
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a -0.050 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 67.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 475 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
