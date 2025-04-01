PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Cristobal Del Solar of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Cristobal Del Solar competes in the 2025 Valero Texas Open April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Del Solar at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Del Solar's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.

    Del Solar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-70-72-69-103.646
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-71-2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT6668-77-74-77+83.700
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC75-82-72+13--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT7068-69-71-70-22.950
    Feb. 25, 2024Mexico Open at VidantaT4865-73-70-71-5--

    Del Solar's recent performances

    • Del Solar's best finish was a tie for 48th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he scored 5-under.
    • He has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Del Solar has an average of -0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.269-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.611-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green179-0.562-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.145-0.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Total177-1.586-1.000

    Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.269 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar has sported a -0.611 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 62.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Del Solar has delivered a -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 174th by breaking par 18.36% of the time.
    • Del Solar has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 193rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

