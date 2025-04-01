Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Cristobal Del Solar of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Cristobal Del Solar competes in the 2025 Valero Texas Open April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Del Solar's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.
Del Solar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-70-72-69
|-10
|3.646
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T66
|68-77-74-77
|+8
|3.700
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|75-82-72
|+13
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T70
|68-69-71-70
|-2
|2.950
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|T48
|65-73-70-71
|-5
|--
Del Solar's recent performances
- Del Solar's best finish was a tie for 48th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he scored 5-under.
- He has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar has an average of -0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.269
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.611
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|179
|-0.562
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.145
|-0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-1.586
|-1.000
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.269 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar has sported a -0.611 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 62.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Del Solar has delivered a -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 174th by breaking par 18.36% of the time.
- Del Solar has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 193rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.