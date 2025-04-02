PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Roy will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He'll be looking to improve upon his missed cut in his last appearance at this event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Roy at the Valero Texas Open.

    Roy's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC77-70+3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT662-73-67-68-1852.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1768-66-68-70-1244.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D73+1--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1871-66-66-69-1647.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT4567-69-67-70-79.250
    March 24, 2024Valspar ChampionshipT1265-73-69-72-5--

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
    • Roy has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged -0.936 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.334-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.018-0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.098-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.316-0.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.062-0.936

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.334 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy has sported a 0.018 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 70.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy has delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 22.22 percent of the time.
    • Roy has accumulated 153 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 91st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

