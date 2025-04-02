Kevin Roy betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Kevin Roy will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He'll be looking to improve upon his missed cut in his last appearance at this event in 2023.
Roy's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|77-70
|+3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|62-73-67-68
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T18
|71-66-66-69
|-16
|47.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T45
|67-69-67-70
|-7
|9.250
|March 24, 2024
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|65-73-69-72
|-5
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Roy has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged -0.936 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.334
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.018
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.098
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.316
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.062
|-0.936
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.334 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy has sported a 0.018 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 70.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy has delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 22.22 percent of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 153 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
