5H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Kim's performance at this event has varied, with his most recent finishes being T39 in 2023, T13 in 2022, and T23 in 2021. His best finish was T4 in 2019.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Valero Texas Open.

    Kim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3969-74-72-70-3
    2022T1369-72-68-71-8
    2021T2372-72-70-70-4
    2019T466-66-69-72-15

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2019, when he finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3871-70-78-68-122.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1970-72-73-72-155.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2474-70-72-70-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2174-66-67-67-1040.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1267-71-70-67-13120.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5168-70-68-71-116.629
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3276-68-65-67-1627.250

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished 12th with a score of 13-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.700 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3000.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1740.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.3410.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.232-0.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5840.700

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.174 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 25.33% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 309 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 55th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

