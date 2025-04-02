Si Woo Kim betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Kim's performance at this event has varied, with his most recent finishes being T39 in 2023, T13 in 2022, and T23 in 2021. His best finish was T4 in 2019.
Kim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T39
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|2022
|T13
|69-72-68-71
|-8
|2021
|T23
|72-72-70-70
|-4
|2019
|T4
|66-66-69-72
|-15
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2019, when he finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|71-70-78-68
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|70-72-73-72
|-1
|55.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|74-70-72-70
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|40.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|12
|67-71-70-67
|-13
|120.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|6.629
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T32
|76-68-65-67
|-16
|27.250
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished 12th with a score of 13-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.700 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.300
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.174
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.341
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.232
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.584
|0.700
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.174 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 25.33% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 309 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 55th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.