Norman Xiong betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 09: Norman Xiong of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Norman Xiong returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Xiong aims to improve upon his previous performance at this event after missing the cut in 2024.
Xiong's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-75
|+3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Xiong's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Xiong's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|67-66-68-71
|-16
|32.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T40
|68-74-75-73
|+2
|15.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|73-67-69-70
|-5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T29
|65-65-70-72
|-12
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|63
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
Xiong's recent performances
- Xiong has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- Xiong has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Xiong has averaged -0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.524
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.074
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.776
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.246
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.981
|-0.049
Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
- Xiong has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.524 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards has been impressive.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Xiong has sported a -0.074 mark. He has hit 65.66% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Xiong has delivered a -0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.82 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 26.26% of the time.
- Xiong has accumulated 48 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 158th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.