Adam Svensson betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Adam Svensson returns to TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6, 2025. Svensson will aim to improve upon his previous performances at this event.
Svensson's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|E
|2019
|T42
|73-69-71-70
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting an even-par score.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2019, when he finished tied for 42nd at 5-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|67-68-73-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|4.900
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|69-66-71-71
|-7
|16.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-70
|-4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T30
|70-65-69-67
|-9
|23.714
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 30th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -1.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.158
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.218
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.119
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.516
|-0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.336
|-1.066
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.218 (67th) this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.20% ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson has a 0.119 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62.
- Svensson has accumulated 49 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 156th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
