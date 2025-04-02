PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Adam Svensson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Adam Svensson returns to TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6, 2025. Svensson will aim to improve upon his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Valero Texas Open.

    Svensson's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5169-75-77-67E
    2022MC72-72E
    2019T4273-69-71-70-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting an even-par score.
    • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2019, when he finished tied for 42nd at 5-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6767-68-73-71-13.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-71-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-72-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5971-66-71-71-54.900
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3669-66-71-71-716.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-72+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-71-70-4--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3070-65-69-67-923.714

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 30th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -1.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.158-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.2180.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.119-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.516-0.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.336-1.066

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.218 (67th) this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.20% ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson has a 0.119 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62.
    • Svensson has accumulated 49 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 156th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

