Daniel Berger betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Daniel Berger returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Berger will be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the $9.5 million tournament.
Berger's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2019
|MC
|71-75
|+2
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2019, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-73-69-72
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|78-69-68-70
|-3
|80.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|63-68-70-72
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|75-71-70-67
|-5
|120.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T2
|68-66-66-67
|-17
|245.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|36.625
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T2
|71-66-63-67
|-15
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T62
|73-67-70-73
|-1
|--
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged 1.691 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.296
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.336
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.400
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.302
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.334
|1.691
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.296 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.336 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger is delivering a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Berger has accumulated 561 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.