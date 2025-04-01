PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Daniel Berger returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Berger will be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the $9.5 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Valero Texas Open.

    Berger's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2019MC71-75+2

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2019, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-73-69-72-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1578-69-68-70-380.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2563-68-70-72-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational1275-71-70-67-5120.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT268-66-66-67-17245.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2168-67-65-73-1536.625
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT271-66-63-67-15--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6273-67-70-73-1--

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged 1.691 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.2960.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3360.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.4000.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.3020.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.3341.691

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.296 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.336 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger is delivering a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Berger has accumulated 561 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 26th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

