4H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Justin Rose will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This tournament marks his first appearance in the event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rose at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Rose's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT870-73-71-69-5175.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT365-69-68-68-18337.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-80+5--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-66-71-71-6--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-67-3--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT269-68-73-67-7375.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-72+1--
    June 23, 2024Travelers ChampionshipT6872-75-65-69+16.125

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 7-under.
    • Rose has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged 0.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.211-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0300.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2800.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5710.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.6700.622

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.211 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sports a 0.030 mark. He has a 61.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose has delivered a 0.571 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he is breaking par 23.02% of the time.
    • Rose has accumulated 513 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

