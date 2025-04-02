Justin Rose betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Justin Rose will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This tournament marks his first appearance in the event in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Rose's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|70-73-71-69
|-5
|175.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T3
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|337.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-66-71-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T2
|69-68-73-67
|-7
|375.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 23, 2024
|Travelers Championship
|T68
|72-75-65-69
|+1
|6.125
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 7-under.
- Rose has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.211
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.030
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.280
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.571
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.670
|0.622
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.211 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sports a 0.030 mark. He has a 61.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose has delivered a 0.571 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he is breaking par 23.02% of the time.
- Rose has accumulated 513 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
