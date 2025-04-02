PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Harry Hall returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Hall's previous outing at this event in 2024 resulted in a tie for 58th place.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Valero Texas Open.

    Hall's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5873-71-75-70+1
    2023T2873-70-72-68-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Hall's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 28th at 5-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1868-67-70-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5469-70-74-73+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3464-72-67-72-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5871-71-70-71-58.438
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2166-68-69-70-1536.625
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1064-70-65-69-1263.667
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT868-65-66-70-23155.000

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished tied for 8th with a score of 23-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 0.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.197-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.211-0.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3960.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.6400.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6280.455

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.211 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 1st with a Putts Per Round average of 27.35, and he ranks 9th by breaking par 26.80% of the time.
    • Hall has accumulated 328 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

