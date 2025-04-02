Harry Hall betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.211 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.99% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 1st with a Putts Per Round average of 27.35, and he ranks 9th by breaking par 26.80% of the time.