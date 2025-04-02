Harry Hall betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Harry Hall returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Hall's previous outing at this event in 2024 resulted in a tie for 58th place.
Hall's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|2023
|T28
|73-70-72-68
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Hall's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 28th at 5-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|69-70-74-73
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|64-72-67-72
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|71-71-70-71
|-5
|8.438
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|66-68-69-70
|-15
|36.625
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T10
|64-70-65-69
|-12
|63.667
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T8
|68-65-66-70
|-23
|155.000
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished tied for 8th with a score of 23-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 0.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.197
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.211
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.396
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.640
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.628
|0.455
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.211 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 1st with a Putts Per Round average of 27.35, and he ranks 9th by breaking par 26.80% of the time.
- Hall has accumulated 328 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
