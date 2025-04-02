Chris Kirk betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Chris Kirk returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. The tournament holds promise for Kirk, who has shown solid performances at this event in recent years.
Kirk's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T10
|67-72-69-72
|-8
|2022
|T35
|70-72-69-72
|-5
|2021
|T6
|72-72-67-68
|-9
|2019
|MC
|74-70
|E
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 9-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-71-70-77
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|74-73-72-69
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|66-71-69-72
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T62
|69-69-72-74
|-4
|7.625
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|64-70-73-68
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T44
|74-67-68-70
|-13
|16.875
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T35
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|--
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he tied for 22nd with a score of even par.
- Kirk has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged -0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.183
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.059
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.011
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.524
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.412
|-0.279
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.183 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a -0.059 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
- Kirk has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
