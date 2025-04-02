PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Chris Kirk returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. The tournament holds promise for Kirk, who has shown solid performances at this event in recent years.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Valero Texas Open.

    Kirk's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1067-72-69-72-8
    2022T3570-72-69-72-5
    2021T672-72-67-68-9
    2019MC74-70E

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 9-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-71-70-77E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2274-73-72-69E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5666-71-69-72-65.400
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6269-69-72-74-47.625
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3464-70-73-68-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4474-67-68-70-1316.875
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-74+2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT3566-68-70-68-12--

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he tied for 22nd with a score of even par.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged -0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1830.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.0590.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.0110.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.524-0.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.412-0.279

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.183 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a -0.059 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
    • Kirk has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 123rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW