Chris Kirk betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.183 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a -0.059 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 21.43% of the time.