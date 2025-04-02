Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Thorbjørn Olesen returns to the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Olesen's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|72-69-71-71
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|71-73-70-69
|-1
|17.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|70-67-68-72
|-7
|7.750
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T43
|72-73-76-71
|+8
|15.750
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T39
|68-68-69-67
|-8
|14.000
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T61
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|3.809
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-68-72-67
|-5
|28.750
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
- Olesen has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.037
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.153
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.221
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.069
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.342
|0.209
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Olesen is sporting a 0.153 mark in 2025. He has a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.08.
- Olesen has accumulated 25 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 176th on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance is 299.8 yards, and he is breaking par 20.37% of the time in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
