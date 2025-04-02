PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Thorbjørn Olesen returns to the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Valero Texas Open.

    Olesen's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1472-69-71-71-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3671-73-70-69-117.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4970-67-68-72-77.750
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT4372-73-76-71+815.750
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT3968-68-69-67-814.000
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT6169-68-71-68-83.809
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-70+3--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenT2768-68-72-67-528.750

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
    • Olesen has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.037-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1530.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2210.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.069-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3420.209

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Olesen is sporting a 0.153 mark in 2025. He has a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.08.
    • Olesen has accumulated 25 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 176th on TOUR.
    • His average Driving Distance is 299.8 yards, and he is breaking par 20.37% of the time in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

