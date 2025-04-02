PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Antoine Rozner betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Antoine Rozner of France plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    The 2025 Valero Texas Open is being held at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) from April 3-6. Antoine Rozner's participation cannot be confirmed based on the provided information.

    Latest odds for Rozner at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Rozner's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Rozner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-70-71-24.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7670-74-75-72+72.400
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5968-70-69-72-92.987
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6268-67-71-75-34.500
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5569-70-71-68-65.700
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4867-76-74-75+48.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-79-70E--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT2665-64-68-73-10--

    Rozner's recent performances

    • Rozner's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 10-under.
    • He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozner has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0930.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0690.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180-0.648-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.567-0.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.052-0.553

    Rozner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.093 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozner sports a 0.069 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rozner has delivered a -0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.55% of the time.
    • Rozner has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 170th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

