Antoine Rozner betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Antoine Rozner of France plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
The 2025 Valero Texas Open is being held at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) from April 3-6. Antoine Rozner's participation cannot be confirmed based on the provided information.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Rozner's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Rozner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-70-71
|-2
|4.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|76
|70-74-75-72
|+7
|2.400
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|2.987
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T62
|68-67-71-75
|-3
|4.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|5.700
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T48
|67-76-74-75
|+4
|8.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-79-70
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|65-64-68-73
|-10
|--
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.093
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.069
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|180
|-0.648
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.567
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.052
|-0.553
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.093 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozner sports a 0.069 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozner has delivered a -0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.55% of the time.
- Rozner has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 170th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.