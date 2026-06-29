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20M AGO

2026 John Deere Classic preview: Betting odds and stats

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Chris Gotterup plays the 17th green during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Chris Gotterup plays the 17th green during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The PGA TOUR heads to Silvis, Illinois this week for the 2026 John Deere Classic. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

  • Date: July 2-5, 2026
  • Location: Silvis, Illinois
  • Course: TPC Deere Run
  • Par: 71 7,327 yards
  • Purse: $8.8 million
  • Previous winner: Brian Campbell

Betting profiles for the 2026 John Deere Classic

Click here for scoring and tee times.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Daily Wrap Up
Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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