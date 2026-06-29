Doug Ghim betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Doug Ghim finished tied for 31st at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Ghim's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|62-68-74-69
|-11
|2024
|T34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|2023
|T26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|2022
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|2021
|T18
|66-67-70-68
|-13
At the John Deere Classic
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 13-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|51
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|65-69-69-73
|-4
|29
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|65-69-69-67
|-14
|22
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|27
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|58
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|69-71-69-72
|-7
|24
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|68-67-75-73
|-1
|14
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|74-68-71-67
|-8
|17
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.705 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.995 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.626
|0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|-0.019
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.284
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.167
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.724
|0.995
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.626 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a -0.019 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 68.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
- Ghim has earned 251 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.