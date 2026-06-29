Zach Bauchou betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Zach Bauchou of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Zach Bauchou will tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026, in the John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|71-66-69-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-64-66-67
|-20
|91.667
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|71-69-71-65
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T28
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|30.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|74-72-69-74
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|24.329
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 0.915 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.114
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.334
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.138
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.017
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.376
|0.915
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.114 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.334 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Bauchou has earned 350 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.