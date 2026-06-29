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31M AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Bauchou of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Zach Bauchou of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Zach Bauchou will tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026, in the John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Bauchou at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Bauchou's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Bauchou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2271-66-69-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT667-64-66-67-2091.667
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2471-69-71-65-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2868-70-73-69-830.250
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5074-72-69-74+112.792
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2170-68-71-70-924.329

Bauchou's recent performances

  • Bauchou has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Bauchou has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bauchou has averaged 0.915 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.1140.238
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3340.658
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1380.128
Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.017-0.110
Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3760.915

Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.114 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.334 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Bauchou has earned 350 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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