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19M AGO

Jimmy Stanger betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger of the United States reacts after making bogey on the 14th green during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jimmy Stanger of the United States reacts after making bogey on the 14th green during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

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Jimmy Stanger withdrew from the John Deere Classic during his most recent appearance in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of a complete showing this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Stanger at the John Deere Classic.

Stanger's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024WD75--

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Stanger's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he withdrew after shooting 75 in the opening round.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Stanger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT465-67-68-67-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-68E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3871-71-66-70-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5668-68-72-70-25.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-70-70-222.000
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-67-72-71-816.574

Stanger's recent performances

  • Stanger has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Stanger has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Stanger has averaged 0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4750.451
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-1.097-1.108
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1430.276
Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4690.496
Average Strokes Gained: Total92-0.0100.115

Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.475 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.097 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 63.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 22.70% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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