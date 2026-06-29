Jimmy Stanger betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Jimmy Stanger of the United States reacts after making bogey on the 14th green during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Jimmy Stanger withdrew from the John Deere Classic during his most recent appearance in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of a complete showing this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Stanger's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|75
|--
At the John Deere Classic
- In Stanger's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he withdrew after shooting 75 in the opening round.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|71-71-66-70
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|68-68-72-70
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|22.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-67-72-71
|-8
|16.574
Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Stanger has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has averaged 0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.475
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-1.097
|-1.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.143
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.469
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|-0.010
|0.115
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.475 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.097 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 63.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.