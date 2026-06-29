Hank Lebioda betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Hank Lebioda of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole prior to the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 27, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Hank Lebioda missed the cut at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Lebioda's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2022
|T43
|69-65-67-75
|-8
|2021
|T8
|64-69-71-65
|-15
At the John Deere Classic
- In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|65-68-71-72
|-8
|4.300
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|74
|68-70-72-74
|E
|1.618
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|72-68-68-77
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|71-68-73-67
|-5
|54.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T61
|70-71-74-70
|-3
|2.925
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|11.375
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Lebioda has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged -0.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.188
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.086
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.050
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.382
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.534
|-0.766
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.188 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sports a 0.086 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 68.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lebioda has delivered a -0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 17.62% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.