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Jordan Spieth betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States watches their shot from the second tee during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States watches their shot from the second tee during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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Jordan Spieth finished tied for 26th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Spieth at the John Deere Classic.

Spieth's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2669-67-63-70-15

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Spieth's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5673-70-73-74+1010.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-79+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1968-62-73-66-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-72-70-68-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5271-71-68-75+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1865-71-75-70-755.600
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-72-67-69-723.250
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-73-70-68-5101.667
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6371-71-72-74E4.300
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1169-70-71-68-665.000

Spieth's recent performances

  • Spieth has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
  • Spieth has an average of 0.679 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Spieth has averaged 0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.1850.679
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.084-0.216
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.0880.152
Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.189-0.288
Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5460.327

Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

  • Spieth posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.084 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Spieth delivers a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
  • Spieth ranks 50th with 683 FedExCup Regular Season points and 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.72%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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