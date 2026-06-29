Darin Fisher betting profile: John Deere Classic

Fisher's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the U.S. Senior Open Championship with a score of 15-over.

Fisher has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.689 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Fisher has an average of -1.477 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.