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32M AGO

Darin Fisher betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Darin Fisher will tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026 at the John Deere Classic, which features a $8.8 million purse. Fisher has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

Latest odds for Fisher at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Fisher's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Fisher's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 29, 2025U.S. Senior Open ChampionshipMC76-79+15--

Fisher's recent performances

  • Fisher's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the U.S. Senior Open Championship with a score of 15-over.
  • Fisher has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.689 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Fisher has an average of -1.477 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fisher has averaged -4.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fisher's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fisher posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.563 over his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fisher recorded a -1.689 mark over his past five tournaments.
  • Around the green, Fisher delivered a -1.477 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark over his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Fisher averaged -1.263 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Fisher averaged -4.991 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fisher as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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