Mason Howell betting profile: John Deere Classic

Howell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson with a score of 4-under.

He has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Howell has an average of -0.777 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Howell has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.