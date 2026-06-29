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19M AGO

Mason Howell betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Amateur Mason Howell of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Amateur Mason Howell of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Mason Howell has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 looking to make his mark at the tournament with an $8.8 million purse.

Latest odds for Howell at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Howell's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Howell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-70+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-76+9--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-66-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-72+3--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-76+13--

Howell's recent performances

  • Howell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson with a score of 4-under.
  • He has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Howell has an average of -0.777 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Howell has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.661 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Howell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5010.402
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.969-0.777
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.703-0.563
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3450.276
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.827-0.661

Howell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Howell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.501 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.6 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Howell has struggled with a -0.969 mark. He has hit 63.89% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Howell delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 30.10 putts per round and has broken par 16.67% of the time, while avoiding bogey 21.11% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Howell as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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