Camilo Villegas betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Camilo Villegas of Colombia reacts to his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Camilo Villegas finished tied for 33rd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He returns to TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to improve upon that result at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Villegas's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|66-66-69-73
|-10
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2021
|T41
|64-71-67-73
|-9
At the John Deere Classic
- In Villegas's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Villegas has missed the cut twice in his last four appearances at this event, in 2024 and 2022.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|67-65-69-71
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-69-69-69
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|63
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|2.738
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-69
|-10
|--
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.405 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.711
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.150
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.494
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.203
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.271
|-0.161
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.711 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.3 yards shows he lacks length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a 0.150 mark. He has a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas delivered a -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.68 and breaks par 20.44% of the time.
- Villegas has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 186th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.