Camilo Villegas betting profile: John Deere Classic

Villegas had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.

He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Villegas has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.405 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Villegas has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.