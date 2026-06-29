PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
30M AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Matt Kuchar finished tied for fifth at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Kuchar at the John Deere Classic.

Kuchar's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T565-70-67-66-16
2024MC69-70-3
20236769-69-73-72-1

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Kuchar's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2275-71-72-69-144.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-68-70-70-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-69-69-68-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5667-71-71-69-25.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--

Kuchar's recent performances

  • Kuchar's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 22nd at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished at 1-under.
  • Kuchar has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kuchar has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.521-0.292
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.3470.152
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1590.297
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6530.421
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0550.578

Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.521 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.9 yards shows his conservative approach off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar has a -0.347 mark. He has hit 61.67% of greens in regulation this season.
  • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.90 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.63% of the time.
  • Kuchar currently ranks 141st with 115 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
23M AGO
2026 John Deere Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
28M AGO
Chandler Phillips betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
30M AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW