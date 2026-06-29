Matt Kuchar betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Matt Kuchar finished tied for fifth at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Kuchar's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|65-70-67-66
|-16
|2024
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|2023
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|75-71-72-69
|-1
|44.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-68-70-70
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-69-69-68
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|67-71-71-69
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 22nd at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished at 1-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.521
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.347
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.159
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.653
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.055
|0.578
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.521 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.9 yards shows his conservative approach off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar has a -0.347 mark. He has hit 61.67% of greens in regulation this season.
- On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.90 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.63% of the time.
- Kuchar currently ranks 141st with 115 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.