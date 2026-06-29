Max Homa betting profile: John Deere Classic

Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a -0.268 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 63.25% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 20.51% of the time.