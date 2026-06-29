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20M AGO

Max Homa betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Max Homa of the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Max Homa finished tied for fifth at 16-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Homa at the John Deere Classic.

Homa's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T563-68-68-69-16

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Homa's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Homa's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-67-67-69-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-71-71-67-536.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5273-70-72-70+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3870-72-72-70-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6970-70-74-69-15.875
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT972-70-71-67-8187.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC69-74-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-72-70-73-226.100

Homa's recent performances

  • Homa has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
  • Homa has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Homa has averaged -0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.0730.181
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.268-0.732
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.1520.045
Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2140.492
Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.133-0.014

Homa's advanced stats and rankings

  • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a -0.268 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 63.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 20.51% of the time.
  • Homa currently has earned 429 FedExCup Regular Season points (68th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.24% (98th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
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-2

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Collin Morikawa
USA
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Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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