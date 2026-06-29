Max Homa betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Max Homa of the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Max Homa finished tied for fifth at 16-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Homa's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|63-68-68-69
|-16
At the John Deere Classic
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-71-71-67
|-5
|36.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-70-72-70
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T69
|70-70-74-69
|-1
|5.875
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|187.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-72-70-73
|-2
|26.100
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
- Homa has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged -0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.073
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.268
|-0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.152
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.214
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.133
|-0.014
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a -0.268 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 63.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 20.51% of the time.
- Homa currently has earned 429 FedExCup Regular Season points (68th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.24% (98th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.