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24M AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the 11th green during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 27, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the 11th green during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 27, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Ben Griffin finished tied for fifth at 23-under the last time he played at TPC Deere Run in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on his missed cut from 2025 in the John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Griffin at the John Deere Classic.

Griffin's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-68-3
2024T568-67-64-62-23

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 23-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Griffin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1772-70-72-69+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT368-68-68-65-11145.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1471-70-67-70-290.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-75-70+37.375
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship370-70-68-68-12350.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1065-69-61-67-2642.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-67-72-69-723.250
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3372-69-70-77E27.600
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2870-68-68-67-723.955

Griffin's recent performances

  • Griffin has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
  • Griffin has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Griffin has averaged 0.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.0340.269
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.236-0.171
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4900.286
Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3680.543
Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5870.927

Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.034 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.236 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Griffin excels around the green, delivering a 0.490 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42.
  • Griffin has earned 918 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 14.35% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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