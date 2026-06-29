Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: John Deere Classic
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(EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was sent with alternate crop.) ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
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Thorbjørn Olesen missed the cut at last year's John Deere Classic after posting a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Olesen's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|2024
|T61
|69-68-71-68
|-8
At the John Deere Classic
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Olesen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 61st at 8-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|69-67-80-67
|+3
|3.400
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|71-65-69-71
|-8
|4.300
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|69-66-75-74
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-68-67-67
|-10
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 0.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.186
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.166
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.070
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.362
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.081
|0.056
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen has a 0.166 mark. He has hit 65.19% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Olesen has delivered a -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.23 putts per round, and he has broken par 20.56% of the time.
- Olesen ranks 159th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 80 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.