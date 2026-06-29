PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
18M AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Austin Smotherman returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. He finished tied for 61st at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.

Latest odds for Smotherman at the John Deere Classic.

Smotherman's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T6166-68-70-72-8
2023T5171-66-70-69-8
2022MC72-69-1

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 51st at 8-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Smotherman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-71-72-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1973-69-71-66-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6077-69-76-66E8.125
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7474-73-69-70+24.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3668-73-68-73-619.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-79+8--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1367-72-70-73-680.556

Smotherman's recent performances

  • Smotherman has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.
  • Smotherman has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smotherman has averaged -0.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3320.246
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5440.212
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.531-0.788
Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.335-0.025
Average Strokes Gained: Total890.010-0.355

Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.544 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 67.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
  • Smotherman has earned 457 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
JUST NOW
2026 John Deere Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
21M AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
22M AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW