Austin Smotherman betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Austin Smotherman returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. He finished tied for 61st at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Smotherman's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|66-68-70-72
|-8
|2023
|T51
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|2022
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
- Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 51st at 8-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-71-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T60
|77-69-76-66
|E
|8.125
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|74-73-69-70
|+2
|4.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|68-73-68-73
|-6
|19.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|67-72-70-73
|-6
|80.556
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged -0.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.332
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.544
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.531
|-0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.335
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.010
|-0.355
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.544 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 67.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
- Smotherman has earned 457 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.