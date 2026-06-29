Troy Merritt betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Troy Merritt of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Troy Merritt returns to TPC Deere Run where he finished tied for 17th in 2023. The John Deere Classic runs July 2-5, 2026, with a $8.8 million purse at stake.
Merritt's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|2023
|T17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|2021
|MC
|74-70
|+2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Merritt's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 17th at 14-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Merritt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|67-67-68-72
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T75
|71-69-68-80
|+4
|1.525
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T66
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|2.302
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|68-66-66-71
|-11
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|68-75-66-76
|-3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-68-68-69
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T54
|66-72-72-75
|+5
|3.718
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has averaged -0.533 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.458
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.831
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.029
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.307
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.012
|-0.533
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.458 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.6 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Merritt has sported a -0.831 mark. He has a 61.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Merritt has delivered a 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he has broken par 19.91% of the time.
- Merritt currently ranks 196th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 10 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.