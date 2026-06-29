Troy Merritt betting profile: John Deere Classic

Merritt had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 11-under.

He has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Merritt has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.