Davis Riley betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Davis Riley missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in 2024, posting a score of 5-over. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Riley's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+5
At the John Deere Classic
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|66-71-73-75
|+5
|2.8
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|63-70-63-69
|-23
|13.563
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-80
|+18
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|72-65-69-73
|-1
|4.6
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-79
|+19
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has one top-twenty finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -1.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-1.045
|-0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.577
|-0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.142
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.395
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-1.368
|-1.054
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.045 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.577 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 61.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Riley has earned 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.