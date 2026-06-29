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22M AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Davis Riley missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in 2024, posting a score of 5-over. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Riley at the John Deere Classic.

Riley's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-74+5

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Riley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Riley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7166-71-73-75+52.8
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+11--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-70-70-72-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2063-70-63-69-2313.563
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC82-80+18--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6072-65-69-73-14.6
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-79+19--

Riley's recent performances

  • Riley has one top-twenty finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
  • Riley has an average of -0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Riley has averaged -1.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-1.045-0.649
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.577-0.649
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.142-0.096
Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3950.340
Average Strokes Gained: Total149-1.368-1.054

Riley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.045 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.577 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 61.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
  • Riley has earned 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
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-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
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R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
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-2

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Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

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-20
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-9

4

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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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