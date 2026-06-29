Andrew Putnam betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Andrew Putnam withdrew from last year's John Deere Classic but has competed in the event four times in recent years. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this tournament.
Putnam's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|71
|-
|2024
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|2022
|T41
|70-66-68-71
|-9
|2021
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 71 in the first round.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 41st at nine-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|74-68-74-78
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|64-70-70-70
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-72-68-71
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|55.600
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|66-70-67-70
|-15
|105.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|70-67-69-69
|-5
|10.875
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.687 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.543
|-0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.179
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.480
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.191
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.307
|0.059
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.543 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.179 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 20.27% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.