Haotong Li betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China reacts after making birdie on the first green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Haotong Li has not competed in this tournament in the last five years, and he'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with the opportunity to make his mark at the 2026 John Deere Classic. Brian Campbell returns as the defending champion after shooting 18-under in 2025.
At the John Deere Classic
- Li has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|67-64-79-69
|-1
|4.600
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-69-71-70
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|71-69-69-80
|+1
|23.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 35th at the PGA Championship where he finished at 1-over.
- He has averaged 0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged 0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.593 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.398
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.357
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.348
|-0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.268
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.140
|-0.119
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.398 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a 0.357 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 70.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
- Li has earned 212 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (109th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.