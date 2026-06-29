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23M AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China reacts after making birdie on the first green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China reacts after making birdie on the first green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Haotong Li has not competed in this tournament in the last five years, and he'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with the opportunity to make his mark at the 2026 John Deere Classic. Brian Campbell returns as the defending champion after shooting 18-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Li at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • Li has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Li's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6067-64-79-69-14.600
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-69-71-70+123.083
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3871-69-69-80+123.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--

Li's recent performances

  • Li's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 35th at the PGA Championship where he finished at 1-over.
  • He has averaged 0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Li has averaged 0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.593 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Li has averaged -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Li's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3980.313
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3570.463
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.348-0.593
Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.268-0.302
Average Strokes Gained: Total780.140-0.119

Li's advanced stats and rankings

  • Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.398 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a 0.357 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 70.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
  • Li has earned 212 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (109th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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