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30M AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Ryo Hisatsune returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, he finished tied for 60th at four-under.

Latest odds for Hisatsune at the John Deere Classic.

Hisatsune's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6068-68-73-71-4
2024T5267-67-71-70-9

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of four-under.
  • Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 52nd at nine-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Hisatsune's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-69-73-75+816.15
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-76-78-79+1612
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge6666-68-79-69+23.8
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-68-65-69-1536.88
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3567-73-73-68+123.08
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4573-70-68-72-115.75
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6572-77-69-72+26.38
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6075-69-67-70-37.75
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT868-68-67-72-1382.5
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-69-71-222

Hisatsune's recent performances

  • Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
  • Hisatsune has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hisatsune has averaged -0.166 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3560.409
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2880.267
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.064-0.510
Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.146-0.332
Average Strokes Gained: Total550.434-0.166

Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.288 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
  • Hisatsune has earned 783 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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