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24M AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the bunker on the third green during the first round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 11, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the bunker on the third green during the first round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 11, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

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Martin Laird missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in 2025, shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this tournament.

Latest odds for Laird at the John Deere Classic.

Laird's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-70-3
2024MC69-75+2
2023MC70-69-3
2022T3069-68-70-67-10
2021T2868-68-69-68-11

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Laird's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting 3-under.
  • Laird's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 28th at 11-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Laird's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6564-75-72-71-22.427
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5770-71-72-71-43.298
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4270-67-74-73E--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5770-70-71-75-2--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT11----35.000
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3469-71-70-70E12.133
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--

Laird's recent performances

  • Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.
  • Laird has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Laird has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.140-0.022
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.864-0.302
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.015-0.008
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1530.056
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.866-0.276

Laird's advanced stats and rankings

  • Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.140 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird sported a -0.864 mark. He hit 68.89% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Laird delivered a 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.30 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.11% of the time.
  • Laird has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 204th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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