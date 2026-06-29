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25M AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

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Pavon will make his debut at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 in the 2026 John Deere Classic. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse with defending champion Brian Campbell looking to repeat after his 18-under victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Pavon at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Pavon's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Pavon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2067-71-67-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4067-69-67-69-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-64-68-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-70-69-37.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1170-70-70-68-665.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4273-69-70-70-66.922

Pavon's recent performances

  • Pavon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
  • Pavon has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Pavon has averaged 0.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1020.298
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.3280.410
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.0320.134
Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.354-0.470
Average Strokes Gained: Total740.1600.372

Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 (65th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Pavon has a -0.328 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 21.74% of the time.
  • Pavon has earned 236 FedExCup Regular Season points (100th) in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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