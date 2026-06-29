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Jeffrey Kang betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang of the United States reacts with his caddie after holing out for an eagle on the tenth hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)