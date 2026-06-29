Jeffrey Kang betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Jeffrey Kang of the United States reacts with his caddie after holing out for an eagle on the tenth hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Jeffrey Kang will be making his debut at TPC Deere Run when the John Deere Classic tees off July 2-5. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse, with Brian Campbell returning as the defending champion after his 18-under victory in 2025.
At the John Deere Classic
- Kang will be competing in the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-71-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|67-74-73-75
|+1
|3.900
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-74-66
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
Kang's recent performances
- Kang has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Kang has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.698
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.083
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.060
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.353
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-1.074
|-0.341
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.698 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 60.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Kang has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.