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23M AGO

Fabián Gómez betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FabiÃ¡n GÃ³mez of Argentina tees off on the 10th hole during the third round of the OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank 2026 at Tascosa Golf Club on June 13, 2026 in Amarillo, Texas. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

FabiÃ¡n GÃ³mez of Argentina tees off on the 10th hole during the third round of the OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank 2026 at Tascosa Golf Club on June 13, 2026 in Amarillo, Texas. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

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Fabián Gómez finished tied for 43rd at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2022. He returns to TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Gómez at the John Deere Classic.

Gómez's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022T4371-68-71-66-8
2021WD67-

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Gómez's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Gómez withdrew from this tournament in 2021 after shooting 67 in the first round.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Gómez's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4767-69-68-69-118.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-75-1--

Gómez's recent performances

  • Gómez had his best finish at the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 11-under.
  • He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Gómez has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Gómez has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.223 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gómez's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.233-0.009
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6740.363
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0790.021
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.059-0.152
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3030.223

Gómez's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gómez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.233 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.1 yards ranks among TOUR players.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gómez sports a 0.674 mark. He has a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gómez has delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
  • Gómez currently ranks 197th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 9 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gómez as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

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Scottie Scheffler
USA
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M. Fitzpatrick
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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
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USA
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Tot
-18
R4
-5

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A. Bhatia
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-18
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