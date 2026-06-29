Fabián Gómez betting profile: John Deere Classic

Gómez had his best finish at the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 11-under.

He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Gómez has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Gómez has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.