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16M AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Pierceson Coody missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in 2025 after shooting 79-70. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set on improvement in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Coody at the John Deere Classic.

Coody's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC79-70+7
2024T3067-70-69-64-14

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Coody's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
  • Coody's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 30th at 14-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Coody's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2372-71-71-71+543.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-76+10--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2271-67-68-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1968-65-69-67-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-70-71-66-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3872-72-70-70-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-65-73-957.556
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenW/D70E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5567-73-74-71+15.200

Coody's recent performances

  • Coody has finished in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
  • Coody has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Coody has averaged 0.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4270.387
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.061-0.488
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.404-0.578
Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3031.167
Average Strokes Gained: Total570.3860.488

Coody's advanced stats and rankings

  • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.427 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.061 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
  • Coody has earned 694 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 49th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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