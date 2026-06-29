Pierceson Coody betting profile: John Deere Classic

Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.427 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.061 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.