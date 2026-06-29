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35M AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tony Finau of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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Tony Finau has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with an opportunity to make his mark at this $8.8 million event.

Latest odds for Finau at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Finau's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Tony Finau's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4065-73-66-70-614.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2970-74-73-72+132.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT667-63-69-65-2091.667
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-71-71-327.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8275-75-75-70+112.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4966-69-71-78-48.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3967-69-67-71-615.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-69-71-71-442.063

Tony Finau's recent performances

  • Finau has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Finau has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Finau has averaged 0.744 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tony Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.1530.467
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.1110.056
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3280.319
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.043-0.099
Average Strokes Gained: Total880.0190.744

Tony Finau's advanced stats and rankings

  • Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau has a -0.111 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 62.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
  • Finau has earned 395 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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