Tony Finau betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Tony Finau of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Tony Finau has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with an opportunity to make his mark at this $8.8 million event.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Finau's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Tony Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|65-73-66-70
|-6
|14.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|32.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-63-69-65
|-20
|91.667
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|27.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|82
|75-75-75-70
|+11
|2.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|66-69-71-78
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-69-71-71
|-4
|42.063
Tony Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Finau has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged 0.744 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tony Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.153
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.111
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.328
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.043
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.019
|0.744
Tony Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau has a -0.111 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 62.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
- Finau has earned 395 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.