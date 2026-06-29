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21M AGO

Keita Nakajima betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Keita Nakajima of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Keita Nakajima of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Nakajima will tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026, in the John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Nakajima at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Nakajima's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Nakajima's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2071-66-70-64-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-66-71-70-428.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1365-72-65-71-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-73-3--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D73+2--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7172-68-71-76+32.900
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6469-71-76-71-14.200
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC65-71-70-10--
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--

Nakajima's recent performances

  • Nakajima has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
  • Nakajima has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.835 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nakajima has averaged 0.925 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0170.263
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2110.065
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.426-0.239
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2230.835
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0100.925

Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nakajima has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards provides solid length.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sports a 0.211 mark. He has hit 70.63% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Nakajima has delivered a 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.54 putts per round, and he has broken par 21.43% of the time.
  • Nakajima has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 144th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

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Scottie Scheffler
USA
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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
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4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
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USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

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-18
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USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
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