Steven Fisk betting profile: John Deere Classic

Fisk has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 9-under.

Fisk has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.