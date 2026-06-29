PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
20M AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Steven Fisk missed the cut at even par in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Fisk at the John Deere Classic.

Fisk's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-740

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Fisk's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Fisk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1068-69-69-65-970.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-64-67-69-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-66-70-69.333
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-67-67-71-10105.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5466-70-73-76-35.860
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4868-69-67-72-49.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6275-71-75-72+57.875

Fisk's recent performances

  • Fisk has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 9-under.
  • Fisk has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fisk has averaged 0.459 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee84-0.0030.431
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.241-0.392
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.055-0.203
Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3190.623
Average Strokes Gained: Total870.0210.459

Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fisk has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.003 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a -0.241 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fisk has delivered a 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.66% of the time.
  • Fisk has earned 270 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
JUST NOW
2026 John Deere Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
22M AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
22M AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW