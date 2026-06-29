Steven Fisk betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Steven Fisk missed the cut at even par in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Fisk's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-74
|0
At the John Deere Classic
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|68-69-69-65
|-9
|70.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-64-67-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-66-70
|-6
|9.333
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|105.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|66-70-73-76
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|68-69-67-72
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-75-72
|+5
|7.875
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 9-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.459 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|-0.003
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.241
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.055
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.319
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.021
|0.459
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.003 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a -0.241 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk has delivered a 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.66% of the time.
- Fisk has earned 270 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.