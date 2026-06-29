Ben Martin betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Ben Martin of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Ben Martin has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic, most recently shooting 4-under in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to break through and make the weekend at this tournament.
Martin's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|2022
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|2021
|MC
|69-71
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Martin has not made the cut at this tournament in his last four appearances dating back to 2021.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|61-70-63-66
|-28
|82.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|66-69-68-63
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Martin has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.571 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -1.548 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.273
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.860
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.331
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.857
|-0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.322
|-1.548
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.273 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards shows he's not among the longer drivers on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin has a -0.860 mark. He has a 62.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.20 putts per round, and he has broken par 15.00% of the time.
- Martin currently ranks 158th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 83 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.