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18M AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Ben Martin of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Ben Martin has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic, most recently shooting 4-under in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to break through and make the weekend at this tournament.

Latest odds for Martin at the John Deere Classic.

Martin's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-69-4
2023MC69-70-3
2022MC75-70+3
2021MC69-71-2

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Martin's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Martin has not made the cut at this tournament in his last four appearances dating back to 2021.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Martin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-76+9--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT461-70-63-66-2882.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2166-69-68-63-16--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--

Martin's recent performances

  • Martin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
  • Martin has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.571 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Martin has averaged -1.548 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.273-0.181
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.860-0.574
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.331-0.221
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.857-0.571
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.322-1.548

Martin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.273 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards shows he's not among the longer drivers on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin has a -0.860 mark. He has a 62.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.20 putts per round, and he has broken par 15.00% of the time.
  • Martin currently ranks 158th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 83 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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