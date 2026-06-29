Tyler Duncan betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Tyler Duncan tees off on the fourth hole during the final round of the OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank 2026 at Tascosa Golf Club on June 14, 2026 in Amarillo, Texas. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Tyler Duncan has struggled at TPC Deere Run in recent years, missing the cut twice and withdrawing once in his last four appearances. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of reversing his fortunes at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Tyler Duncan's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|2023
|T61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|2022
|WD
|73
|-
|2021
|MC
|75-66
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 61st at 6-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Tyler Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|64-66-72-70
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|73-69-72-69
|-5
|4.382
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|73-69-72-76
|+6
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
Tyler Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
- Duncan has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged -0.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tyler Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.210
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.175
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.054
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.659
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.220
|-0.253
Tyler Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.210 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 289.7 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Duncan sports a 0.175 mark. He has a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.659 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he breaks par 21.11% of the time.
- Duncan currently sits 188th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 17 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.