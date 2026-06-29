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43M AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyler Duncan tees off on the fourth hole during the final round of the OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank 2026 at Tascosa Golf Club on June 14, 2026 in Amarillo, Texas. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Tyler Duncan tees off on the fourth hole during the final round of the OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank 2026 at Tascosa Golf Club on June 14, 2026 in Amarillo, Texas. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

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Tyler Duncan has struggled at TPC Deere Run in recent years, missing the cut twice and withdrawing once in his last four appearances. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of reversing his fortunes at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Duncan at the John Deere Classic.

Tyler Duncan's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC71-68-3
2023T6170-66-73-69-6
2022WD73-
2021MC75-66-1

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Duncan's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 61st at 6-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Tyler Duncan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4064-66-72-70-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-71+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5073-69-72-69-54.382
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6173-69-72-76+6--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--

Tyler Duncan's recent performances

  • Duncan had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
  • Duncan has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Duncan has averaged -0.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tyler Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2100.003
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1750.153
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0540.078
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.659-0.487
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.220-0.253

Tyler Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.210 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 289.7 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Duncan sports a 0.175 mark. He has a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.659 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he breaks par 21.11% of the time.
  • Duncan currently sits 188th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 17 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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