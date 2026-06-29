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19M AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

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Webb Simpson missed the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2022, shooting 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Simpson at the John Deere Classic.

Simpson's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC71-70-1

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Simpson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Simpson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4875-70-70-69E13.313
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenW/D73+1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1868-74-70-68-442.063
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-76+6--
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5570-69-70-68-35.500
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2568-65-67-67-15--
Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-69-67-69-830.250

Simpson's recent performances

  • Simpson has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
  • Simpson has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Simpson has averaged -0.598 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.394-0.389
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.143-0.119
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.190-0.307
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1620.217
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.564-0.598

Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Simpson has averaged -0.394 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards has contributed to his overall performance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson has posted a -0.143 mark. He has hit 58.77% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Simpson has delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.16 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 18.71% of the time.
  • Simpson currently ranks 166th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 61 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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