Webb Simpson betting profile: John Deere Classic

Simpson has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.

Simpson has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.