Keith Mitchell betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Keith Mitchell of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Keith Mitchell finished tied for 44th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Mitchell's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|66-69-73-68
|-8
|2024
|T18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|2023
|T42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|2021
|MC
|68-72
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 18th at 18-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-70-70-70
|E
|300.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|67-64-72-69
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|5
|64-66-68-64
|-22
|110.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|73-69-71-73
|+6
|7.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-76-65
|-1
|9.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-66-71-65
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|72-68-72-76
|E
|16.125
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Mitchell has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of even par.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 1.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.649
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.299
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.086
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.138
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.724
|1.417
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.649 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.5 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.299 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.