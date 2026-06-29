Keith Mitchell betting profile: John Deere Classic

Mitchell has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

Mitchell has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of even par.

Mitchell has an average of 0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.