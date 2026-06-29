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26M AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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Keith Mitchell finished tied for 44th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Mitchell at the John Deere Classic.

Mitchell's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4466-69-73-68-8
2024T1869-63-67-67-18
2023T4268-67-73-67-9
2021MC68-72-2

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 18th at 18-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Mitchell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT470-70-70-70E300.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2967-64-72-69-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson564-66-68-64-22110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6573-69-71-73+67.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-76-65-19.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-66-71-65-1053.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4672-68-72-76E16.125

Mitchell's recent performances

  • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • Mitchell has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of even par.
  • Mitchell has an average of 0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mitchell has averaged 1.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6490.719
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2990.457
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.086-0.065
Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.1380.307
Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7241.417

Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.649 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.5 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.299 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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