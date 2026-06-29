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26M AGO

Robert Streb betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Robert Streb returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 2-5, 2026. Streb finished tied for 42nd at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023.

Latest odds for Streb at the John Deere Classic.

Streb's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T4271-66-68-70-9
2022MC72-71+1
2021MC69-71-2

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Streb's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Streb missed the cut in both 2022 and 2021 at this event.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Streb's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-75+6--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5769-73-66-76-43.298
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--

Streb's recent performances

  • Streb's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of 4-under.
  • He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Streb has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Streb's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.589-0.195
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.599-0.201
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1270.114
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.290-0.035
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.605-0.316

Streb's advanced stats and rankings

  • Streb has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.589 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.2 yards reflects his position on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streb sports a -0.599 mark. He has a 56.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Streb delivers a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.
  • Streb currently ranks 207th in FedExCup Regular Season points with three points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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