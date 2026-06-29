Robert Streb betting profile: John Deere Classic

Streb has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.589 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.2 yards reflects his position on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streb sports a -0.599 mark. He has a 56.25% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Streb delivers a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.