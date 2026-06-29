Robert Streb betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Robert Streb returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 2-5, 2026. Streb finished tied for 42nd at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023.
Streb's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T42
|71-66-68-70
|-9
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2021
|MC
|69-71
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Streb's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Streb missed the cut in both 2022 and 2021 at this event.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Streb's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|69-73-66-76
|-4
|3.298
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
Streb's recent performances
- Streb's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Streb has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streb's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.589
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.599
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.127
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.290
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.605
|-0.316
Streb's advanced stats and rankings
- Streb has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.589 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.2 yards reflects his position on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streb sports a -0.599 mark. He has a 56.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streb delivers a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.
- Streb currently ranks 207th in FedExCup Regular Season points with three points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.