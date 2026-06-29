Jackson Koivun betting profile: John Deere Classic

Koivun has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

Koivun has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Koivun has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.

Koivun has an average of 0.619 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.106 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.