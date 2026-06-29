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21M AGO

Jackson Koivun betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Amateur Jackson Koivun of the United States reacts to a shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Amateur Jackson Koivun of the United States reacts to a shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)

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Jackson Koivun finished tied for 11th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set on improving upon that finish in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Koivun at the John Deere Classic.

Koivun's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1170-64-68-67-15

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Koivun's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Koivun's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2372-71-74-68+5--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT467-66-68-71-16--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT568-66-65-67-14--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT673-66-68-68-5--
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1170-64-68-67-15--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-76+8--
March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4872-72-75-75+6--
Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5668-76-72-78+6--

Koivun's recent performances

  • Koivun has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Koivun has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • Koivun has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
  • Koivun has an average of 0.619 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.106 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Koivun has averaged 2.376 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2850.619
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4120.601
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2820.050
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4061.106
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.3862.376

Koivun's advanced stats and rankings

  • Koivun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.285 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koivun sported a 0.412 mark. He posted a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Koivun delivered a 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 31.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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