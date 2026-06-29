PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
37M AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trace Crowe of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Trace Crowe of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Trace Crowe missed the cut at last year's John Deere Classic after posting rounds of 72-69. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Crowe at the John Deere Classic.

Crowe's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-69-1
2024T4470-64-67-72-11

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Crowe's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Crowe's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 44th at 11-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Crowe's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6771-70-68-74-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT461-70-63-66-2882.500
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2769-68-70-69-818.822
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-61-68-2572.750
March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7268-71-74-70-51.680

Crowe's recent performances

  • Crowe has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
  • Crowe has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Crowe has averaged -0.953 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.292-0.208
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.728-0.520
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1530.109
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.467-0.333
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.335-0.953

Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

  • Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.292 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranks on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe sports a -0.728 mark on TOUR. He has a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Crowe has delivered a -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he breaks par 19.44% of the time.
  • Crowe currently sits 155th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 84 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
30M AGO
2026 John Deere Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
36M AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
37M AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW