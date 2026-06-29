Trace Crowe betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Trace Crowe of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Trace Crowe missed the cut at last year's John Deere Classic after posting rounds of 72-69. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Crowe's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2024
|T44
|70-64-67-72
|-11
At the John Deere Classic
- In Crowe's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Crowe's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 44th at 11-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Crowe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|71-70-68-74
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|61-70-63-66
|-28
|82.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|68-71-74-70
|-5
|1.680
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Crowe has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged -0.953 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.292
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.728
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.153
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.467
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.335
|-0.953
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.292 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranks on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe sports a -0.728 mark on TOUR. He has a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Crowe has delivered a -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he breaks par 19.44% of the time.
- Crowe currently sits 155th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 84 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.