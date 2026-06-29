Blades Brown betting profile: John Deere Classic

Brown has one top-five finish, two top-10 finishes, and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.

Brown has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.