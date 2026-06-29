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18M AGO

Blades Brown betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Blades Brown of the United States prepares to play a shot on the seventh tee during the third round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 16, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Blades Brown of the United States prepares to play a shot on the seventh tee during the third round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 16, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Blades Brown will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 in the John Deere Classic. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse with Brian Campbell defending his title after winning at 18-under last year.

Latest odds for Brown at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Brown's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Brown's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1466-68-65-67-18--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT969-69-66-67-13--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2666-68-64-69-21--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4069-71-73-70-1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open369-67-69-69-14--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-60-68-74-19--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-70-71-71-1--
May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--

Brown's recent performances

  • Brown has one top-five finish, two top-10 finishes, and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.
  • Brown has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brown has averaged 0.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0180.110
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4500.666
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.030-0.066
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4330.246
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.8360.956

Brown's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.018 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks among TOUR players.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown has delivered a 0.450 mark. He has achieved a 71.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brown has produced a 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.18 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 26.52% of the time with a 10.35% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Viktor Hovland
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1

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Scottie Scheffler
USA
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M. Fitzpatrick
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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
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Wyndham Clark
USA
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-18
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-5

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-5

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USA
A. Bhatia
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-18
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