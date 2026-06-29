Blades Brown betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Blades Brown of the United States prepares to play a shot on the seventh tee during the third round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 16, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Blades Brown will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 in the John Deere Classic. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse with Brian Campbell defending his title after winning at 18-under last year.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Brown's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|66-68-65-67
|-18
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T9
|69-69-66-67
|-13
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|66-68-64-69
|-21
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-67-69-69
|-14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-60-68-74
|-19
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-70-71-71
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has one top-five finish, two top-10 finishes, and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.
- Brown has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged 0.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.018
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.450
|0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.030
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.433
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.836
|0.956
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.018 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks among TOUR players.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown has delivered a 0.450 mark. He has achieved a 71.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown has produced a 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.18 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 26.52% of the time with a 10.35% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.