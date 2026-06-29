Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Denny McCarthy finished tied for 11th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
McCarthy's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|2024
|T7
|64-66-69-64
|-21
|2023
|T6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|2022
|T6
|66-65-66-71
|-16
|2021
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023 and 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under in both years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|69-69-70-71
|-1
|4.6
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|73-75-74-69
|+3
|25.8
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-71-70-70
|+2
|15.1
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|72-75-69-68
|E
|13.3
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|27.4
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|74-70-70-68
|-2
|6.6
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|68-68-67-66
|-11
|62.5
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|70-72-70-69
|-3
|31.8
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.818 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.474
|-0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|-0.025
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.027
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.362
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.111
|-0.060
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.474 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.025 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 62.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 19.92% of the time.
- McCarthy has earned 236 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.