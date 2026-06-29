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29M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Denny McCarthy finished tied for 11th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for McCarthy at the John Deere Classic.

McCarthy's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1166-68-70-65-15
2024T764-66-69-64-21
2023T668-64-66-70-16
2022T666-65-66-71-16
2021MC70-71-1

At the John Deere Classic

  • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023 and 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under in both years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

McCarthy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6069-69-70-71-14.6
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3473-75-74-69+325.8
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-71-70-70+215.1
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4872-75-69-68E13.3
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-71-71-70-527.4
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6574-70-70-68-26.6
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1268-68-67-66-1162.5
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2670-72-70-69-331.8
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--

McCarthy's recent performances

  • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
  • McCarthy has an average of -0.818 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarthy has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.474-0.818
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.0250.054
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0270.144
Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.3620.559
Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.111-0.060

McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.474 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.025 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 62.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 19.92% of the time.
  • McCarthy has earned 236 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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